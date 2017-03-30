Schofield calling for Rams reaction

DEWSBURY Rams have placed assistant coaches Jonathan Schofield and Karl Pryce in temporary charge of the team following the departure of Glenn Morrison on Monday.

Morrison met with chairman Mark Sawyer in the wake of last Sunday’s 56-18 defeat at Bradford Bulls and it was agreed he would leave the Rams after four and a half years in charge.

Morrison admitted it has been an honour to coach Dewsbury and wished the club well going forward.

The Rams have indicated they will advertise for a new head coach but in the meantime Schofield and Pryce will take charge and have been preparing for the visit of Featherstone Rovers this Sunday, with Dewsbury second-bottom of the Kingstone Press Championship after six straight defeats.

Speaking to The Reporter, Schofield said: “Me and Karl will be doing the job together and we will be looking for a response and reaction from the players.

“To be honest the lads have not been too far off but I think it’s a mentality thing.

“We have not been good enough, especially with the points we have conceded and we need to improve.

“Me and Karl will be putting a few things in place but I don’t think we’ll be changing too much.”

Pryce joined the Rams at the start of the 2013 season and went on to make 77 appearances and scored 27 tries before retiring at the end of last year and moving onto the coaching team.

Schofield has been at Dewsbury since 2012 and coached the Rams Reserve team to Championship success in 2015 as they defeated Leigh Centurions in the Reserve Grade Grand Final.

Schofield added: “We have had a tough run and were pipped by Swinton in the last couple of minutes when we could have got two points on the board.

“We know Featherstone have a strong squad and are in dual registration with Leeds but we need to concentrate on ourselves and look for a reaction from the players.”

Schofield and Pryce had a lengthy meeting with Sawyer on Monday when plans were outlined for the immediate future.

The joint temporary coaches have also met with physios and there is a possibility that some players could return from injury against Featherstone, although Schofield didn’t want to elaborate on who may be available.

The Rams are hosting a fans forum in the Royal Suite at Tetley’s Stadium tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm, where the club will outline plans for the future.