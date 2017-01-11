Sagar leads Spenborough cross country runners home

Spenborough Athletics Club’s senior men produced some good running at the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships held at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, last Saturday.

The senior men placed 17th of the 31 teams who entered, with an impressive field assembled.

The run away winner was Emile Cairess from Leeds but Spenborough’s leading runner Joe Sagar was involved in the chasing group during the early stages.

Sagar has been one of Spenborough’s stand out performers during the cross country season and he eventually finished a fine 17th place from over 240 runners competing.

He was followed home by Spen teammates Paul Davis (70th), Kevin Ogden (100th), Neil Barker (151st), Gerard Skippins (176th) and Ian Ogden (210th).

Other Spen runners to finish were Stephen Hunt (217th) and Dave Bulter (236th).

Natasha Greere was the only senior woman from Spen and she placed 74th from 155 runners.

Spenborough junior athletes Olivia Reah (36th) and Mia Butler (58th) competed in the Under-15 Girls race.