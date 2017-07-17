Rams tame Lions to boost survival hopes

Dewsbury Rams gave their survival hopes another boost as they recorded a fourth win in their last five Kingstone Press Championship outings away to Swinton last Sunday.

The Rams ran in seven tries to record a 42-20 victory at Heywood Road which leaves them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Defeats for bottom side Bradford, Oldham and Rochdale allowed Neil Kelly’s side to move up to eighth place in the table with one game of the regular season remaining.

Swinton are facing financial difficulties and a four figure crowd turned up in attempt to swell their coffers and it was the Lions who struck first with a ninth minute try when winger Mike Butt raced in at the left corner for an unconverted try.

Dewsbury responded with an excellent spell which saw them run in three tries in the space of five minutes.

The Rams forced repeats sets close to the Lions line, with Dominic Speakman forcing his way over from acting half-back and Paul Sykes added the first of his six goals.

Just a minute later in-form scrum-half Gareth Moore produced an excellent kick, which Dale Morton palmed back inside for Moore to chip over, regather and score a cracking try which Sykes improved.

Aaron Brown then raced through a gap and rounded Lions full-back Jack Murphy on a 60 metre run to the posts and Sykes added his third goal as Dewsbury led 18-4.

Liam Forsyth crossed in the left corner following a spell of Lions pressure but Dewsbury responded with a fourth try of the half as Sykes produced a lovely step to open the defence and cross next to the posts to give himself a simple goal.

Liam Forsyth was on the end of a neat passing move to grab the third Lions try and Chris Hankinson tagged on the goal to reduce the half-time arrears to 24-14.

Dewsbury gave themselves breathing space when Aaron Brown latched onto a neat short pass by Sykes to crash over near the posts, with the stand off again converting.

Swinton replied with a 48th minute try as Ben White crossed on the left and Hankinson added his second goal but it was to prove the Lions final score of the afternoon as Dewsbury went on to secure victory.

The Lions piled further pressure on but found the Rams defence in terrific form to deny the home side.

Having weathered the storm, Moore ensured the Rams would earn a seventh win of the season when he stepped through to score a cracking individual try which Sykes again improved.

Aaron Brown looked to have been sent racing away for his hat-trick but was pulled back for a forward pass.

The Rams did manage a seventh try, four minutes from time, when Sam Day darted over following good work by Lucas Walshaw and Moore. Dale Morton kicked the goal to seal a satisfactory away win.