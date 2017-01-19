Rams supporters group plan for Leigh trip

Dewsbury Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon, will be running two coaches to the pre-season friendly at Leigh Centurions on Sunday, January 29 (kick off 3pm).

The match is Dewsbury’s fourth and final pre-season fixture before the new Championship season begins on Sunday February 5 when the Rams travel to newly promoted Rochdale Hornets.

The Amber Ribbon group have arranged a fantastic deal that will enable supporters to travel to the game and gain entry to the Leigh Sports Village for the cost of £17.50 adults and £15 concessions (under-16s and over-65s).

One coach will depart at noon, with a second leaving at 1pm and both will return at 6pm.

Bookings can be made via the general office at Tetley’s Stadium, by contacting an Amber Ribbon committee member or via email at amber.ribbon@yahoo.co.uk.

The closing date for bookings is next Thursday (January 26) at 4pm.

Dewsbury are also selling a batch of match tickets, priced £15 adults, £10 concessions (18 to 21 year-olds and over-65s), £5 for under-18s with under-5s free.

The Rams again played well in patches in last week’s friendly against the touring Australian side The Yowies before slipping to defeat.

Dewsbury fought back from 28-16 down with late tries from Jack Teanby and James Glover but although Paul Sykes landed both conversions to level matters, the Rams conceded a penalty four minutes from the end, which allowed The Yowies to snatch victory.

There was a first run out of pre-season for Jode Sheriffe last week, while coach Glenn Morrison will hope to have influential full-back Josh Guzdek available for the Leigh trip after he suffered a knee injury in the Boxing Day defeat to Batley.

Leigh have opted to play just two warm-up fixtures as they prepare for life in Super League.

The Centurions meet fierce local rivals Wigan Warriors in Michael McIlorum’s testimonial this Sunday before hosting the Rams next week.

Former Rams back rower Kyle Trout has penned a one year deal with Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

Trout made 29 appearances in for Dewsbury last season, scoring two tries.

Dewsbury visit Sheffield on Easter Monday (April 17) and that game will be played at Wakefield’s Belle Vue, the Eagles’ new home ground for 2017.