Rams suffer heavy defeat as London cut loose

Dewsbury Rams were unable to stem the flow of tries as they suffered a 52-8 defeat away to London Broncos as they and their fight against relegation from the Kingstone Press Championship continues.

The damage was done in the first half as London ran in five unanswered converted tries to put the game beyond doubt.

Dewsbury battled bravely and were rewarded with two second half consolation tries but they slipped to a 13th defeat of the season.

With Bradford Bulls, Swinton, Oldham and Rochdale also losing there remains no change at the bottom of the table and the Rams trip to Oldham next Wednesday looks like being a pivotal fixture in their season.

London took just six minutes to hit the front as William Barthau produced a terrific 80 metre break to race over for the opening try and Kieran Dixon kicked the first of his eight goals.

Dewsbury kept London at bay for a period, despite being put under pressure by the excellent kicking of Barthau and half-back partner Jarrod Sammut.

Eventually the pressure told as London clicked into gear with a three try blast in the space of nine minutes.

London took play close to the line and Alex Walker dived over, with Dixon landing the goal.

Walker took London close again before Andy Ackers forced his way over with Dixon kicking his third goal.

Dewsbury looked to have hit back when James Glover sent Gareth Potts racing away but play was brought back for a forward pass.

Ackers sold a dummy before sending Ben Hellewell racing over, with Dixon’s goal extending the lead to 24-0 after as many minutes.

Dewsbury attacked on the back of a scrum and Dominic Speakman was sent over but again the Rams were denied by a forward pass.

Dewsbury were penalised for a high tackle and after London took play close, Michael Channing scored next to the posts and Dixon added his fifth goal of a dominant first half.

Dewsbury made a bright start to the second half as Luke Hooley darted for the line but was tackled by Api Pewhairangi.

London had to wait until the 54th minute to extend their lead as Pewhairangi raced through a gap and over to score, with Dixon again converting.

Dewsbury were eventually rewarded for their efforts when Gareth Potts raced over in the corner but it was too wide out for Glover to convert.

Glover grabbed a second consolation try soon after but Paul Sykes was unable to convert on his return to the club where he made 384 appearances.

London finished with a flourish as Walker raced over for his second try but Dixon was off target with his conversion attempt for the first time.

Pewhairangi forced his way over from close range and the Kiwi completed his hat-trick in the final minute.

Dixon landed both conversions as the Broncos brought up their half century to stay third in the table.