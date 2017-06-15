Rams start crucial run with Hull KR trip

Dewsbury Rams are gearing up for a crucial spell of three games in the space of eight days that could prove pivotal in avoiding relegation from the Kingstone Press Championship.

The Rams visit leaders Hull KR on Sunday for what will be one of their toughest games of the season.

That is then followed by a trip to relegation rivals Oldham on Wednesday before returning to Tetley’s Stadium to take on second placed Toulouse Olympique the following week.

Dewsbury remain second-bottom in the Championship following last week’s 52-8 defeat away to London Broncos.

The Rams will aim to do what no other Championship side have achieved this season and win at Craven Park but coach Neil Kelly will realise Wednesday’s trip to Stalybridge is a far more realistic chance for Dewsbury to pick up points.

Dewsbury go into the hectic spell two points behind Swinton Lions, whose next game is also next Wednesday against high-flying Featherstone Rovers.

Oldham are a point further ahead of the Rams and they also face a tough game on Sunday when Halifax visit needing to win to maintain their hopes of a top four finish.

Dewsbury must improve defensively if they are to avoid another heavy defeat when they travel to Hull.

Rams coach Neil Kelly was left to rue a slow start against London with the visitors finding themselves 30-0 down at half-time.

Kelly said: “We didn’t get off to a great start. We gave them a couple of gifts and after that we had already lost.

“We made a poor start, but I would like to think the effort was there. Obviously our defence needs looking at on that showing.

“After we had a bit of soul-searching we produced a better performance in the second half but the game was already lost and at that stage we were just trying to regain pride.

“We wanted to compete from the start and go toe-to-toe with them and obviously we didn’t do that.

“They are in a different stage of their development to us and that showed.”

The Oldham game was postponed on March 5 when a downpour before kick-off led to the game being called off with the Rams team and many supporters already at the ground.

Oldham fought back from 24-0 down to win 28-24 at Tetley’s Stadium in April.