Rams snap up French Test star

Dewsbury Rams have signed French international Mickael Goudemand, who is poised to make his debut in Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship clash at home to Sheffield Eagles.

The Rams have signed Goudemand on a deal until the end of the season and the 20-year-old is a Coupe de France winner with Avignon and also featured for France against England in last October’s international friendly.

Goudemand can play loose forward or second row but can also operate at stand-off, which could come in useful with Paul Sykes currently a doubt having picked up an ankle injury in last week’s 42-20 win at Swinton.

Dewsbury are chasing a fifth win in six matches when the Eagles swoop on Tetley’s Stadium in the final round of the regular season.

Victory for the Rams would see them clinch eighth spot in the table and guarantee four home fixtures when the Championship Shield begins on August 6.

Dewsbury have also signed former Sheffield Eagles forward Tom Ashton, who is currently recovering from a knee reconstruction.

Centre Macauley Hallett will miss Sunday’s game against Sheffield after picking up a one match ban following his sending off against Batley Bulldogs a fortnight ago for foul and abusive language.