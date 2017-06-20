Rams slip to heavy defeat at leaders Hull KR

Dewsbury Rams conceded 12 tries as they suffered a 66-11 defeat away to Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR last Sunday.

The full-time Rovers had too much class for Dewsbury as they backed up their 48-6 win at Tetley’s Stadium earlier in the season with another comfortable success.

Zach Johnson rejoined his home town club in the build up to Sunday’s game and he started at prop forward, while Hull KR opted to rest some key players but they still had enough to rack up a 16th league win of the season.

Rovers led after just seven minutes as winger Ryan Shaw bagged the first of his hat-trick as Jamie Ellis sent Andrew Heffernan through a gap and he in turn put Ryan Shaw over at the corner. Ellis converted from the touchline.

Dewsbury looked to hit back but Heffernan and Shaw produced try saving tackles to keep them out before Lewis Fairhurst attempted to chip over the top and as the ball scraped over the crossbar, a drop goal was awarded.

Rovers mounted another attack after Dewsbury were caught offside and Ellis fired a long pass wide for Heffernan to stroll over.

Ellis was at the centre of the home side’s third try as a lovely cut out pass put Shaw over for his second, with Ellis landing his third goal.

Heffernon produced a classy finish out wide following a neat pass from Ben Cockayne and Ellis then sent Shaw over for his second try with a lovely cut-out ball.

The heat began to take its toll on a tiring Dewsbury defence as Rovers capitalised.

Jordan Abdull broke through, found Danny Addy in support and he sent Liam Salter barging over wide out.

An Ellis 40-20 set up another attack and the scrum-half took the tap himself to barge over for a try which he also improved.

When a Rams attack broke down, Addy scooped up the ball and raced away. Abdull was tackled short before Cockayne continued the move and sent Shaw over to complete a first half hat-trick as the Robins led 36-1 at half-time.

Dewsbury responded early in the second half as Dale Morton pounced on Fairhurst’s grubber kick to score.

Opposite winger Gareth Potts crossed six minutes later and Paul Sykes converted but Rovers clicked back into gear and regained control to add a further five tries.

Abdull’s cross field kick was palmed onto Cockayne, who collected and cut in to score by the posts, with Ellis converting.

Abdull powered over to add his name to the scorers and Rovers topped the half century when Joe Cator crashed through some soft defence.

Ellis linked with Zach Dockar-Clay to put Addy over between the posts before Salter grabbed his second try and two further Ellis goals completed the home side’s victory.