Rams kick off new Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Eagles

Dewsbury Rams will kick off the new Kingstone Press Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Eagles on Friday February 2 (kick off 7.45pm).

Three of the Rams opening four fixtures are at home and Neil Kelly’s men will be aiming to make their advantage pay with a decent start.

Dewsbury host London Broncos on Sunday February 11 (3pm) and after a trip to Rochdale Hornets, the Rams are back at Tetley’s Stadium on February 25 with the visit of Swinton Lions.

Rams fans wanting to make the long trip to Canada for their side’s historic clash against Toronto Wolfpack can start planning for their visit on Sunday June 17.

Dewsbury will make the short trip to Batley Bulldogs omn Good Friday (March 30), with the return derby at Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday July 22.

The Rams also face their neighbours at this year’s Summer Bash in Blackpool on Sunday May 27 (kick off 5.30pm).

The Rams final game of the regular Championship season is away to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday July 28.

Dewsbury Rams 2018 Championship Fixtures

Friday, Feb 2: Sheffield Eagles H 7.45pm

Sunday, Feb 11: London Broncos H 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 18: Rochdale Hornets A 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 25: Swinton Lions H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 4: Barrow Raiders A 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 11: Toulouse Olympique H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 25: Leigh Centurions A 3.00pm

Friday, Mar 30: Batley Bulldogs A 3.00pm

Monday, Apr 2: Halifax RLFC H 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 8: Featherstone Rovers A 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 15: Toronto Wolfpack H 3.00pm

Saturday, Apr 28: London Broncos A 3.00pm

Sunday, May 6: Rochdale Hornets H 3.00pm

Sunday, May 20: Halifax RLFC A 3.00pm

Sunday, May 27: Batley Bulldogs N 5.30pm

Sunday, Jun 10: Featherstone Rovers H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jun 17: Toronto Wolfpack A 4.30pm

Sunday, Jun 24: Leigh Centurions H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 1: Swinton Lions A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 8: Barrow Raiders H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 15: Sheffield Eagles A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 22: Batley Bulldogs H 3.00pm

Saturday, Jul 28: Toulouse Olympique A 3.30pm