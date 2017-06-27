Rams impress to overcome Toulouse in style

Dewsbury Rams moved out of the Kingstone Press Championship relegation zone for the first time this season after defeating high-flying Toulouse Olympique 34-22 at Tetley’s Stadium last Sunday.

The win came quick on the heels of a dramatic last-gasp 20-16 victory away to Oldham the previous Wednesday and back-to-back successes have seen the Rams move above the Roughyeds and level on 10 points with Swinton in the table.

Coach Neil Kelly continues to put his stamp on the Rams squad and handed a debut on the bench to Toby Everett, a 21-year-old prop from London Broncos, who had been on loan at Toronto Wolfpack.

Indeed, Kelly has now led the Rams to four wins from their last six games as their quest for survival gains momentum.

Dewsbury trailed 16-8 approaching the midway point of the second half but ran in four unanswered tries to take a grip on the game.

Dewsbury had made a bright start and led after just seven minutes when lively half-back Paul Sykes produced a lovely short ball to send Lucas Walshaw crashing over, with Sykes converting.

Toulouse responded as scrum-half Louis Jouffret cut through and sent supporting winger Paul Macron over, with Mark Kheirallah converting.

Toulouse then took a 25th minute lead as Macron started the move and after some neat handling the winger gathered the final pass to dive over for his second try, which Kheirallah converted from the touchline.

Another new Rams recruit, Billy Hayes, along with Alex Brown were both tackled short as the Rams looked to respond, while a dangerous kick from Sykes just evaded Aaron Ollett.

Sykes kicked a penalty seconds before half-time, reducing the arrears to four points.

Rhys Curran’s 56th minute try appeared to have put Toulouse on course for victory but the Rams responded superbly.

Just two minutes later, Dom Speakman’s crossfield kick was gathered by Walshaw, who grabbed his second try, which Sykes converted.

The Rams came again and scrum-half Gareth Moore produced a lovely long pass which Macauley Hallett gathered to burst through for another well worked try which Sykes converted.

Aaron Brown forced his way over between the posts from close range and Sykes added his fifth goal as the Rams led 26-16.

Things improved further as Jode Sheriffe beat three Toulouse defenders to cross for the impressive Rams fifth try of the afternoon.

Sykes added the conversion and tagged on another penalty for his seventh goal from as many attempts as Dewsbury led 36-16 to leave the French visitors stunned.

There was consolation for Toulouse when Marcon completed his hat-trick three minutes from full-time and Kheirallah tagged on the goal but it took little away from a splendid Rams display as Dewsbury have moved up a place to third-bottom.