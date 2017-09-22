Rams fans vote on new logo

VOTING is now open for Dewsbury Rams supporters to choose the new club logo.

The four designs, pictured above, were designed by media volunteer Tom Coates and presented to supporters at a Fans Forum last month. The club’s new logo will be adopted from the 2018 season onwards.

Some 96 per cent of supporters polled voted in favour of moving away from the current logo, which the Rams adopted in 2009.

The winning option for the new logo will be professionally artworked and revealed at a later date.

The new logo will appear on the 2018 playing kits and merchandise, and across all online and print channels.

Physical branding around the stadium that carries the current old logo will be replaced as part of a phased process.

Supporters have until Monday (September 25) at 9am to cast their vote.

Supporters can cast their votes online at the Rams’ website www.dewsburyrams.co.uk.

Those fans without internet access can vote for their favourite logo by attending The Bailey Bar at Tetley’s Stadium tomorrow (Friday) between 7pm and 8pm.