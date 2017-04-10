Rams fade after encouraging first half effort at Halifax

Dewsbury Rams slipped to an eighth straight defeat in the Kingstone Press Championship, going down 34-6 away to Halifax last Sunday.

Dewsbury showed encouraging signs and deservedly led 6-0 for much of the first half before fading badly after the break when Fax ran in 28 unanswered points.

Dewsbury welcomed the return of Dom Speakman, Tom Hemingway and Tony Tonks and they began brightly, forcing Halifax onto the back foot in the early stages and stunned the home side with a fifth minute try.

With the Rams in a good attacking position, Speakman stabbed the ball towards the line and regathered to score in front on the travelling Dewsbury contingent.

Paul Sykes added the conversion and Dewsbury continued to have the better of the opening exchanges.

Speakman dictated Dewsbury’s play and produced several dangerous kicks and it was only some desperate Halifax defending that prevented the Rams from adding to their lead.

Winger Alex Brown looked to have extended the Rams advantage but was pulled back for a forward pass.

Dewsbury were good value for their 6-0 lead, which they held until the stroke of half-time, when Halifax finally hit back.

Full-back Will Sharp produced an excellent long pass out to open the defence and winger James Saltonstall dived in at the corner.

Steve Tyrer levelled with the touchline conversion and it proved a blow which the Rams never really recovered from.

Halifax looked a different side after the break as they looked to maintain the pressure for a top four place in the Championship as they ran in a further five unanswered tries.

Halifax hit the front two minutes into the second half as Elliot Morris produced a fine break to set up an attack which ended with Simon Grix powering over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Rob Worrincy missed a golden opportunity to put Fax further ahead but made amends with a superb individual try after 55 minutes as he broke from inside the Rams half and raced away before rounding full-back Josh Guzdek on his way to the line. Tyrer converted.

Tyrer added his first try moments later as he gathered Ben Johnston’s delicate kick through to score and he tagged on another goal to reach 100 points for the season as Fax extend their lead to 22-6 and end any real hopes of a Rams fight back.

Former Ram Shane Grady was tackled short of the line before Tyrer grabbed his second try which he converted.

Halifax completed the scoring nine minutes from full time when Saltonstall’s inside pass sent Adam Tangata in for an easy try and Tyrer tagged on his fifth goal.

The Rams head into Easter still winless in the league and will look to break their duck when Batley visit Tetley’s Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Halifax: Sharp; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Heaton, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Tangata, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Grix, Fairbank. Subs: Lannon, Morris, Moore, Boyle.

Dewsbury: Guzdek; Alex Brown, Sykes, Gibson, Morton; Aaron Brown, Speakman; Walker, Ward, Douglas, Walshaw, Spicer, Annakin. Subs: Hemingway, Ollett, Batchelor, Tonks.

Referee: S Mikalauskas.

Attendance: 1,218.