Rams eye Oldham victory

DEWSBURY RAMS will aim to complete their Kingstone Press Championship Shield group fixtures with victory at relegation bound Oldham on Sunday.

The Rams are guaranteed to finish fourth whatever the result on Sunday before attention switches to the Shield semi-finals and a trip to Toulouse.

Coach Neil Kelly, pictured above, could have some players back from injury for the clash but will be wary of having his strongest squad available for the tough trip to France.

Oldham will be relegated on Sunday following last week’s 29-6 defeat at Swinton Lions and are set to return to Championship One following two seasons at the higher level.

Oldham are two points behind Swinton — who face Toulouse away on Saturday — but have a vastly inferior points difference which will see them relegated after the Rams visit.

With one eye in the Shield semi, Kelly said: “The Toulouse game is the meat in the sandwich.

“I’ve got to make sure most of the players are fit and we can go there and give it a really good go. Gareth Moore has got a chance for this week and I am optimistic Robbie Ward will be back, but Josh Guzdek won’t be. He is out for the season.”