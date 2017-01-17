Rams edged out by Australian Yowies tourists

Dewsbury Rams suffered a third defeat of pre-season when they were edged out 30-28 by touring Australian Aboriginal side The Yowies at Tetley’s Stadium last Sunday.

The Rams produced a sterling late fight back and looked to have snatched a dramatic draw only to concede a penalty four minutes from full-time which allowed The Yowies to claim victory.

Jode Sheriffe had recovered from a head injury to take his place in the Rams starting line-up for the first time, while James Glover and Andy Kain continued their half-back pairing, with Paul Sykes at full-back.

The opening stages were interrupted by sporadic penalties before The Yowies hit the front with a 12th minute try from second row Richie Roberts, which AJ Davis converted.

Soon after, the Rams defence failed to react to a dangerous Yowies kick through and Tristan Lumley scooped up the ball to score an unconverted try and put the tourists 10-0 ahead inside the opening quarter.

Robbie Ward was introduced from the bench and had an immediate impact as the former Leeds Rhinos Academy player scooted between the posts for his first try in Rams colours, with Sykes converting.

Dewsbury hoped the try would instil confidence but just two minutes later, The Yowies scored their third try when substitute Rob Ryan crossed and Davis converted.

The Yowies continues to cause problems and hooker Darcy Etrich added a 34th minute try, which Davis again improved as the visitors led 22-6.

New Rams winger Gareth Potts had another impressive game and replied a minute before half-time with his fourth try in three games but Sykes was unable to convert from wide out and The Yowies led 22-10 at half-time.

The Rams were putting together some impressive attacks at the start of the second half but were unable to complete the moves.

Etrich was sin-binned and Dewsbury capitalised on the numerical advantage when a lovely sweeping move was rounded off by Donald Kudangirana, with Sykes converting.

Etrich returned and grabbed a 70th minute try, which Davis converted to seemingly put The Yowies in control at 28-16.

Tony Tonks was sin-binned for fighting eight minutes from time but in a dramatic finale, the 12 men of Dewsbury looked to have snatched a dramatic draw when they grabbed two quickfire tries.

Jack Teanby forced his way over between the posts and Sykes converted.

Just a minute later Glover grabbed a try, which Sykes again goaled to level matters at 28-28 and thoughts suddenly turned to the possibility of Dewsbury snatching victory.

Those hopes were dashed when The Yowies were awarded a 76th minute penalty, which Davis successfully kicked to clinch the win.