Search

Rams duo Sykes and Potts pick up bans

Rams captain Paul Sykes misses both Easter fixtures after picking up a two match ban.

Rams captain Paul Sykes misses both Easter fixtures after picking up a two match ban.

0
Have your say

Dewsbury Rams duo Paul Sykes and Gareth Potts will miss tomorrow’s derby with Batley after picking up bans at Tuesday’s RFL disciplinary hearing.

Sykes had pleaded not guilty to a Grade A charge of disputing the decision of a match official, during the Rams 38-6 defeat against Featherstone on April 2.

The Rams captain was found guilty and the panel upgraded to the offence to a Grade B one, with a two-match ban and £100 fine, ruling him out of both fixtures over Easter.

Winger Potts received a one-match ban after an early guilty plea to committing a Grade B shoulder charge against Featherstone.

Rovers winger Luke Briscoe was found guilty of a Grade E dangerous throw, following his 72nd minute sending off against the Rams and was banned for five games and fined £100.

Featherstone’s Richard Moore pleaded guilty to Grade C charge of using foul and abusive language to a match official and the panel downgraded to the offence to Grade B with a one-match ban and a £100 fine.