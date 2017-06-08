Rams defeat Bulls to boost survival hopes

Dewsbury Rams produced one of their best displays of the season to beat Bradford Bulls 38-12 and boost their hopes of survival in the Kingstone Press Championship.

The win saw Dewsbury move eight points clear of the Bulls, while they remain two points behind Swinton and are now just three adrift of Oldham and Rochdale as the fight against relegation hots up.

Dewsbury handed debuts to Gareth Moore and Macauley Hallett and both had impressive first outings in Rams colours.

Dewsbury started brightly and put Bradford under early pressure.

Lucas Walshaw was stopped short of the line before the Rams took a fifth minute lead when Moore’s kick through was pounced on by James Glover, who scored between the posts and slotted over the simple goal.

Bradford attempted to hit back but were thwarted for a spell by some impressive Rams defending.

The Bulls eventually hit back when Jordan Lilley fed Illies Macani and he had the strength to power past a defender and stretch over for the try, which Oscar Thomas converted.

Bradford hit the front just five minutes later as Vila Halafihi broke down the left and was tackled short of the line only for James Bentley to nip over from acting half-back, with Thomas again converting.

Dewsbury regained the upper hand with Moore dictating play.

As the Rams took play close to the Bulls line, Sam Day twisted in a tackle to force his way over for an unconverted try.

The Rams attacked again and Danny Igbinedion was tackled close to the line before the home side regained the lead.

Bradford knocked on and the Rams capitalised as Shaun Squires scooped it up and raced away to score, with Glover converting to put Dewsbury 16-12 ahead at half-time.

The Rams’ dominance continued at the start of the second half and Lucas Walshaw crashed over wide on the right but Glover was unable to convert.

Moore launched a 40-20 to put the Rams back on attack and Igbinedion looked to have been sent over for another try only to be pulled back for offside.

The game began simmering when a fight broke out in the Bulls in-goal area after Dale Morton sent Thomas crashing into the advertising boards, resulting in both men being sent to the sin-bin.

Bradford were penalised following a second fracas soon after and Glover slotted over the resulting goal.

Bradford looked to mount a come back but were again repelled by the excellent Rams defence.

Squires intercepted a pass and stormed away for a brilliant try and Glover tagged on the goal to extend the lead to 28-12.

Dewsbury attacked again and a terrific pass sent Hallett storming over wide out for a debut try just days after his cross valley switch from Batley.

A brilliant Rams display was capped when they capitalised on a Bulls knock on close to their own line and they moved play wide for Glover to grab his second try of the match, which he converted from the touchline to seal an impressive victory.