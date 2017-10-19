Rams confirm player departures

DEWSBURY RAMS have confirmed that nine of last season’s playing squad have left the club.

Second row Toby Adamson signed for Rochdale last week, Mitch Stringer joins a new coaching regime at Hemel Stags, while Luke Adamson left to sign a short term deal with Oldham in May.

Dewsbury have now confirmed that Lewis Fairhurst, Brad Foster, Mickael Goudemand, Tom Hemingway, Shaun Squires and Tony Tonks have also left the club.

With the majority of last season’s squad already signed up — including Robbie Ward and long serving Dale Morton for a sixth season with the Rams — together with the addition of Martyn Reilly, from Halifax, Harry Woollard, from Huddersfield Giants, and Jordan Crowther, on a season-long loan, from Wakefield Trinity, coach Neil Kelly is happy with how things in close season have panned out.

Dewsbury have also confirmed their players will return for pre-season training on November 13 as preparations for the 2018 campaign begin in earnest.