Rams concerned over Guzdek injury

Dewsbury Rams will assess the extend of the injury which forced full-back Josh Guzdek to limp out of Monday’s derby against Batley Bulldogs.

Guzdek fell awkwardly in a tackle early in the second half of the Boxing Day challenge clash, which curtailed his involvement, and coach Glenn Morrison was obviously concerned for one of his stand out players of last season.

Guzdek played in each of Dewsbury’s 23 Championship games, along with all seven in the Shield and three challenge cup ties and was the Rams only ever present player of 2016.

Dewsbury players will be given a few days off before returning to prepare for their second pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday January 8 (kick off 3pm).

Dewsbury will also hope to have half-back pairing James Glover and Andy Kain available for the Wakefield clash after both were forced to withdraw from the Boxing Day game at Batley.

Speaking after his side’s 28-18 defeat at Mount Pleasant, Morrison said: “We will look to fine tune a few things and our first game is still a while away and that is what friendlies are for, so you can get things right for the competition.

“We will get Glover back and hopefully he is over his illness for the Wakefield game and get Kainy back as well, so we have two new half-backs. The only one we are worried about is Guzdek.

“We will give the boys a bit of a rest now and they will be back in on January 2 before we play Wakefield.”

Dewsbury deservedly led 12-4 at half-time at Batley, with Gareth Potts scoring on his first outing for the Rams and having a second effort disallowed.

The injury to Guzdek disrupted Dewsbury for a while, during which time Batley ran in three tries in eight minutes to turn the game around and the Bulldogs went on to retain the Roy Powell Trophy and secure a fifth straight win on Boxing Day.

Trinity go into the Dewsbury game in 10 days time on the back of a terrific 30-6 victory away to Leeds Rhinos in their festive fixture and are sure to provide Morrison’s men another stern test.

Admission prices for the Wakefield game are £12 adults, £10 concessions and £5 Under-16s although junior season ticket holders of both clubs will be admitted free of charge.

Dewsbury have scheduled an additional pre-season fixture for January 15 as they meet touring Australian Aboriginal The Yowies at Tetley’s Stadium (kick off 3pm).