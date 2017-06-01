Rams bid to build on derby success

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly wants his side to build on last Sunday’s 13-12 victory over Batley Bulldogs at the Summer Bash in Blackpool when relegation rivals Bradford Bulls visit Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams moved six points clear of Bradford following last weekend’s results but the Bulls produced a terrific display before being edged out 20-19 by Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR.

Kelly knows his side must be at their best if they are to pick up a second straight win and pile pressure on the sides lying above them in the league standings.

Speaking after guiding the Rams to a third win over Batley this season, Kelly said: “We are one place off the bottom of the table and you don’t get a win easy when you are in that position.

“You have got to fight for every win. We have got that win now and we can now look forward to next week and hopefully add to that.

“I think some players have really stood tall and (we scored) a great try from Aaron Brown.

“There were also great efforts from Toby Adamson and Paul Sykes and the old head saw us home.

“It’s nice to win any game and it’s also nice to beat Batley, but there is a challenge laid down that we need to do it against other sides now.”