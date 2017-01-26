Rams bid for boost ahead of season

Dewsbury Rams will travel to Super League bound Leigh Centurions for their final pre-season friendly on Sunday bidding for a confidence boost ahead of the new Kingstone Press Championship season.

The Rams have suffered defeats in their three warm-up matches against Batley, Wakefield and The Yowies but coach Glenn Morrison has seen positive signs in each of the games.

Morrison has been impressed with the fitness levels the side have shown, which could prove a key asset when the Rams travel to Rochdale Hornets for their opening Championship game on Sunday, February 5.

Leigh played their opening pre-season friendly last week when they ran out 50-10 winners against Wigan.

Leigh led 12-10 at half-time when Wigan played a strong side but ran in seven tries after the break as many of the Warriors’ younger players were given a run out.

Leigh coach Neil Jukes has promised anyone who didn’t get a game against Wigan will feature against the Rams, including Dayne Weston, Micky Higham and Willie Tonga, while new signing Lachlan Burr could also get a run out having joined from Bradford.

Tickets are on sale from the Rams and will be available at Leigh on Sunday (£15 adults, £10 for over-65s and 18 to 21-year-olds and £5 for under-18s).