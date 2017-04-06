Rams aim to turn tide with Fax win

Joint Dewsbury coach Karl Pryce was proud of the Rams’ performance in last week’s defeat to Featherstone Rovers and is confident the team can turn round their fortunes in the Kingstone Press Championship.

Dewsbury slipped to a seventh straight defeat against high-flying Rovers in the first game in charge for temporary coaches Pryce and Jonathan Schofield.

Pryce praised his side’s display and believes a first win is not too far away as the Rams embark on a hectic spell of three games in eight days.

Dewsbury travel to Halifax on Sunday and then face a tough Easter programme with a home derby against Batley Bulldogs on Good Friday followed by an away game against Sheffield Eagles on Easter Monday.

Speaking after the 38-6 defeat to Featherstone, Pryce said: “I spoke to the players in the changing room about how proud I am of them, because they did show me desire all the way to the 80th minute. I am proud of the effort that they showed and we will go again.

“There are no easy games in this league. Even if you are at the top of the table.

“The game has evolved and players in the Championship are better than they were four or five years ago.

“The boys know there are no easy games, but I back every one of them to do a job for us.”

Dewsbury led through Jack Teanby’s early try and dominated the opening quarter until they had two players sin-binned following a fracas.

Although Featherstone also had Richard Moore sent off at the same incident, Rovers made the numerical advantage count and built up a 22-6 lead.

Pryce said: “The players listened to me and Jonathan and for the first 20 minutes I was comfortable with what they were doing.

“They did exactly what we asked of them and put on the plays and looked well structured. Then we went down to 11 men and that eventually will come and get you, even though Featherstone went down to 12 men.

“There were two spells were we were down to 11 and you just can’t continue to defend and have the energy to do so when you are missing two men.

“For that first 20 minutes, until we got two of our men yellow carded, they were faultless for me.

“They stuck to the game plan and executed the plays and made the opposition work.

“I am proud of how they stuck to the task as it’s really difficult going down to 11 men. The character is there and we can build on that.”

Scrum-half Andy Kain limped off against Featherstone but Pryce admitted he was taken off as a precaution with a hectic spell of games coming up.

Pryce is hoping Kain will be fit for face a Halifax side who are fifth in the Championship table with four wins and four defeats from their opening eight games.

Victory for the Rams could see them move level with third-bottom Swinton, who face unbeaten leaders Hull KR.