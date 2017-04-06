Pryce puts no blame on officials

Joint coach Karl Pryce refused to criticise the match officials after Dewsbury Rams’ 38-6 Championship defeat at home to Featherstone last week.

Referee Brandon Robinson sin-binned a total of four Dewsbury players during the course of the match, as the Rams were twice reduced to 11 men.

He also sent off Featherstone duo Richard Moore and Luke Briscoe and awarded a total of 26 penalties during an ill-tempered game, with Rovers leading the penalty count 16-10.

Speaking after his game in joint temporary charge of the Rams, Pryce said: “I’m not going to stand here and blame any referee as they are there to do a job and make decisions on what he sees.

“You can have your own opinions on the refereeing decisions, but we gave lots of penalties away and you just can’t do that. We can be better. ”

Moore and Briscoe will have their cases heard by the RFL disciplinary panel next Tuesday after being sent off at Dewsbury.