Pryce and Schofield leave Rams

Dewsbury Rams assistant coaches Jonathan Schofield and Karl Pryce left the club following last Sunday’s extra time cup win over Batley.

Pryce had been with the Rams for four and a half years and made 77 appearances for the club moving onto the coaching staff.

Schofield spent three years with the Rams, during which time he guided the Reserve team to a Grand Final win against Leigh Centurions.

Rams coach Neil Kelly said: “They have done a good job and the club is grateful to them, but there’s some things I need to do and I feel I need to bring my own staff in.”

Schofield confirmed his departure on Twitter on Sunday evening, saying: “Disappointed the past three years have come to an end at Dewsbury Rams.

“Enjoyed my time coaching at the club and appreciate the opportunity given by Glenn Morrison.

“I wish the boys and the board all the best for the near future.”