Ottewell and Flowers grab hat-tricks as Sharks seal win to ensure survival

SHaw cross Sharks produced a dominant display and ended any lingering relegation worrries in National Conference Division One when they defeated Blackbrook 50-18 at Leeds Road last Saturday.

The St Helens sides travelled with only 13 players and defeat leaves them rooted to the foot of the table, six points behind the safety of fourth-bottom Hull Dockers with only three matches to play.

The Sharks were given an early scare when Scott Davidson scored the opening try, which Jordan Darwin converted and the latter also tagged on a penalty as the visitors led 8-0.

The Sharks stormed back in style with Nathan Smith grabbingd their opening try and Casey Johnson landed the first of his seven goals.

Sam Ottewell crossed for the first of his hat-trick, which Johnson improved to give them a 12-8.

Danny Flowers grabbed the first of a treble and veteran Paul March added his name to the scorers, with two further Johnson goals stretching the lead to 24-8.

Blackbrook responded with an unconverted try from Dan Parkes but Ottewell crossed for his second, followed soon after by Flowers completing his brace and Johnson maintained his 100 per cent kicking record with a sixth goal for a 36-12 lead.

Flowers completed his treble soon after but Johnson was off target with his conversion attempt for the first time.

Shaw Cross continued their dominance when Ash Lindsay offloaded for March to score his second and Johnson added his seventh goal.

Ottewell outpaced a Blackbrook forward to win the race to a kick through and complete his hat-trick to bring up the Sharks half century.

March looked to have sent Brandon French racing away but play was pulled back for a forward pass.

The Sharks were again in a promising attacking position when Dan Fletcher intercepted Matthew Tebb’s pass and raced the length of the field for a try that Jono Glover improved.

Victory ensures Shaw Cross will be playing Division One rugby next season and they travel to title chasing Hunslet Club Parkside with no pressure.