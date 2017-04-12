Neil Kelly returns as head coach at Dewsbury Rams

Neil Kelly has tonight been confirmed as the new head coach at Dewsbury Rams and will be in charge for Friday’s Kingstone Press Championship derby clash with Batley Bulldogs.

Kelly spent six years as coach at the Rams between 1995 to 2001 and supporters will remember fondly of the success he brought to Tetley’s Stadium.

During Kelly’s reign, Dewsbury twice finished top of the Northern Ford Premiership in 1999 and 2000.

They were pipped by Hunslet Hawks in the Premiership Grand Final at Headingley in 1999 but Kelly’s all conquering Rams went one better the following year, beating Leigh Centurions in the Grand Final at Bury’s Gigg Lane, while also winning the Trans Pennine Cup in a treble winning season.

The Rams were controversially denied entry into Super League that season before Kelly went on to coach Widnes Vikings and was head of rugby at Leigh before spending time in rugby union.

Kelly returns to the Rams with Dewsbury second-bottom in the Kingstone Press Championship having lost all eight games this season.

Kelly is meeting the squad for the first time tonight (Wednesday).

