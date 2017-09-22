Moor Girls celebrate impressive victories on historic French tour

Dewsbury Moor Girls recorded convincing wins in both their matches on their historic week long trip to France.

The girls met French Under-16s National Champions Biganos Sporting Organisation when they were treated to superb hospitality by their hosts.

The Biganos club ensured an international flavour to the game, which was played in a proper stadium and included playing the national anthems, while local media interviewed captain Catlin Beavers.

Moor inflicted a first defeat for three years on Biganos when they ran out 64-4 winners.

Darcy Yates and Abbie Wilson were forced to leave the field injured but Moor began to control the game with Georgia Roach, Catlin Beavers and Lacie Bruines moving the ball wide.

Beavers opened the scoring with a try converted by Roach, who then produced an excellent crossfield kick for Lameeya Noor to score.

Great work from Bruines and Roach put centre Ruby Enright over the corner.

Strong defence from Chloe Pearson, Ellie Walton, Mia Diskin, Ellie Frain, Jess Day, Charlie Glover and Imari Neagle kept Biganos at bay before Roach chipped over the covering defence and regathered to score before half-time.

Moor dominated the second half with Ellie Frain, Noor and a long range effort by Beavers extending the lead.

Beavers added two further tries, with Frain and Roach also crossing, while great support came from Kelisa Abunew, Leila Ellis and Gabrielle Akaidere

The final try saw Nancy Hirst produce a fine solo effort in the right corner, which sparked celebrations from the whole team, substitutes and coaches.

The game ended with both sides respecting each other and exchanging club gifts in a final presentation, before both coaches praised the Moor performance.

The Bigonos coaching team were impressed with the skill level and speed at which Moor played the game.

Moor followed up this fine effort with an impressive 72-0 victory over an older and tough Pujols Select side last Saturday.

There was a big local crowd at the game but the Moor team produced another dominant display.

The whole squad played a major part in the win, with solid tackling preventing Pujols from scoring, while they again impressed on attack to secure another emphatic victory to end the tour in style.

Roach led the way with a hat-trick of tries and nine goals, Chloe Pearson, Ruby Enright and Ellie Frain crossed for two apiece, while Beavers (plus a goal), Abi Wilson, Lacie Bruines and Jessica Day were the other try scorers.

During the wek long tour, the Dewsbury Moor team and club officials were treated to host of activities ranging from horse riding, swimming, educational visits to towns and churches, wrestling, handball and a Villeneuve activity day.

Dewsbury Moor club officials paid tribute to the work and effort that tour organiser Francky Goffin had put in to welcoming the teams and arranging all matches, accommodation, transport and daily activities.