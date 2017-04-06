Late errors prove costly as Moor throw away chance of away win

An understrength Dewsbury Moor slipped to a 34-24 defeat at Rylands in National Conference Division Three last Saturday.

The Maroons lost their entire first choice back line, with six players ruled out through injury, work and various other commitments.

The result was a team packed full of forwards playing in unaccustomed positions, none so more than James Eatherley who covered in the prop forward role the previous week but ran out against Rylands at full-back.

Against a much bigger team, on a small field, it seemed the forced tactic may have been a blessing in disguise and Moor competed in a tough close encounter.

The game started brightly but with the wind at their back and the home crowd giving them an encouragement, Rylands struck first.

A Moor defender stepped out of the line, leaving a hole which Rylands exploited for a converted try.

Moor hit back when 18 year old stand in winger Elliot Sheard went over in the corner after great handling from Brad Foster and Ineson.

Foster missed the conversion but Moor were back in the game at 6-4 after 15 minutes.

The sides traded field position, possession and tries in the next 20 minutes as Rylands struck again but James Samme grabbed his fifth try in four games, crossing next to the posts and the conversion levelled matters at 10-10.

The Maroons then took control either side of half-time as a second try from Elliot Sheard along with another by Max Vernon, saw Moor lead 22-10 with 25 minutes remaining.

A penalty then gave Moor a 14-point advantage and it looked like it would be a good afternoon all round.

Against the run of play, a series of events gifted Rylands victory as they scored four unanswered tries in the last 20 minutes, three of which were from glaring Moor mistakes, as the visitors were left to rue a lost opportunity to take two points from a difficult away game.

Man-of-the-match Toby Richardson was a handful, while players player was by James Delaney for the third consecutive week.

A disappointed head coach Allan Samme stated: “We threw the game away and the three errors aside, we would have won.

“We were outstanding in the middle against a tough pack. Our forwards matched them all the way led by the influential James Delaney, who tormented Rylands all game.”

Moor suffered another blow with Ashley Boddy to sustaining an ankle ligament injury.

Moor will aim to bounce back when they entertain Woolston on Saturday.