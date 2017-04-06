Last-gasp try condemns Sharks to defeat third Conference defeat to Milford

Shaw Cross Sharks conceded a try with seconds remaining as they suffered a 22-16 defeat at home to Milford Marlins in National Conference Division One last Saturday.

Milford ran the length of the field to score a last-gasp try between the posts and condemn Shaw Cross to their third defeat of the season.

Milford opened the scoring as Mark Judge raced onto a high kick and cruised over the line to put his side ahead.

Sharks replied when young winger Joe Halloran intercepted the ball five metres from his own line and burst the length of the field to score, with Flowers adding the touchline goal.

Milford regained the lead on the stroke of half-time as Zac Snelgrove found a gap before spinning out of a tackle to score.

Shaw Cross looked to have turned the game with two unconverted tries as winger Nathan Wright finished a passing move superbly in the corner.

The Sharks scored in the right corner again, this time centre Ben Spaven received the ball before powering over.

Milford regained the lead as they scored in the right corner, a clever step allowed the attacker to get free and touch down, the kick was unsuccessful leaving only two points between the sides.

Sharks were awarded a penalty in front of the posts and Flowers added the two points to draw the scores level with five minutes to play.

Shaw Cross were left incensed soon after the kick-off as Paul March’s grubber kick on the last tackle looked to have been knocked on 10 metres from the Milford line.

However, the referee deemed the ball to have gone backwards to the frustration of the Sharks bench.

Seconds later Milford broke and raced away to score between the posts with the last action of the game.

Head coach Brett Turner was bitterly disappointed with his side’s display, saying: “We were terrible. They played five drives and a kick and we shouldn’t be struggling against a team like that.”

The Sharks host Division One high fliers Normanton Knights on Saturday as they target a second win of the season in a bid to climb the table.