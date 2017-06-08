Kelly’s delight at Rams display

Back-to-Back victories over Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls have given Dewsbury a real confidence boost that they can pull clear of the Kingstone Press Championship relegation zone.

The Rams produced argulably their best display of the season last Sunday when they beat Bradford Bulls 38-12.

Victory saw Neil Kelly’s side move eight points clear of bottom side Bradford, while they are just two behind Swinton and three adrift of Oldham and Rochdale.

The Rams travel across the Pennines to Oldham for a key midweek rearranged game later this month and face a trip to top four chasing London Broncos on Sunday.

Kelly is now looking for his side to pile further pressure on the sides directly above the Rams.

He said: “We are on their coat tails and, if we win our game in hand, we’ll be right in the mix.

“If we keep producing performances like we did last Sunday we will be competitive and maybe we can look forward to picking up some more wins.

“Credit to my players, they did everything I asked. We did certain things in the game and Bradford did what we thought they would do. That was pleasing and the players will get more confidence in what I am saying to them and the messages I am getting to them.”