Kelly: ‘Rams must learn big lessons’

Dewsbury Rams will aim to bounce straight back from last week’s defeat to Batley Bulldogs when they face another key game in their fight against relegation from the Kingstone Press Championship.

The Rams travel to second-bottom Swinton Lions for their penultimate game of the regular season and know victory at Sale RU’s Heywood Road will put a four point gap between themselves and the drop zone.

However, coach Neil Kelly admits his side must learn the lessons that cost them chance of a fourth straight win away to Batley last week.

The Rams led 14-6 approaching the hour only for Batley to run in five tries in 17 minutes to turn the game.

Dewsbury’s indiscipline also proved a key factor in the defeat, conceding 15 penalties, with a count of 8-1 against the Rams in the second half, and also had centre Macauley Hallett sent off late in the game.

Kelly said: “We worked hard to lower our discipline problems but (against Batley) our discipline let us down and we paid a big price for it.

“We have worked very hard over the last couple of months to put ourselves in the pack.

“We had a big lesson (last week) but there is a positive in there that if we learn the lesson we shouldn’t do it again.

“In the last 20 minutes the lack of ball control before half-time took its toll.

“We also had Macauley Hallett sent-off for dissent to the referee in the final minutes.

“That added insult to injury. I am not blaming the referee, I am blaming Macauley for being stupid enough to get himself sent-off.

“This week’s game is against a team who are in the back with us as is the last game of the year, so there is a lot to play for.”

Robbie Ward scored Dewsbury’s opening try against Batley but suffered a head injury and will need to go through the necessary checks if he is to be given the all clear to feature against Swinton.

Dewsbury’s final game of the regular season is at home to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, July 23, after which they will embark on the challenge of the Championship Shield stage of the competition, which involves the bottom eight clubs.

Dewsbury currently lie ninth in the table, with Oldham, Swinton and Bradford below them.