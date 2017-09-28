Kelly proud of Rams efforts

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly admits the whole club can be proud of their achievements this season.

Kelly took over as coach with the Rams in real danger of being relegated having lost their opening eight matches of the season.

However, a dramatic turnaround saw them avoid relegation and climb the Championship table to qualify for the Shield semi-finals.

Dewsbury suffered a 36-22 defeat away to Toulouse as their season ended in the south of France last Saturday but Kelly believes there is plenty to be proud of and the Rams will look to build next season.

Kelly said: “It was a competitive scoreline and overall everybody connected with the club can be proud of what they have achieved.

“We are looking to strengthen, but there won’t be loads of signings because we have done well.

“I feel we need to strengthen in every department by one player – we need another middle player, probably a front-rower, another half-back to deputise for the ones we’ve got and another outside-back.

“If we manage to secure those I think we will be a really competitive side next year.”

Dewsbury have already confirmed that Gareth Moore, Aaron Brown and Josh Guzdek will remain in 2018.