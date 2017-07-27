Kelly praises Rams’ effort

DEWSBURY RAms coach Neil Kelly has praised the efforts of his squad in putting them on brink of safety in Kingstone Press Championship.

Sheffield Eagles was their seventh win in the last 10 games and has guaranteed the Rams four home matches in the Championship Shield.

While Kelly believes his side still have work to do to ensure they do not slip back into trouble, the Rams know a fourth place finish would guarantee a Championship Shield semi-final spot.

Kelly said: “To put it into context, we’ve already got more points this season than the whole of last year.

“If the season started with Batley at home, which was my first game, we’ve got more points in 15 games than the whole season last year.

“We are not mathematically safe, but if we don’t win a game in the eights – and I’d hope that won’t happen – Oldham have to win three to climb above us.

“If we win one, they have to win four. That seems a bit unrealistic.

“We realise the job is not done, but I have given the players this week off because their efforts up to now have been superb.”

Dewsbury will find out their first opponents in the Shield today (Thursday) with the remaining six fixtures released on Monday.