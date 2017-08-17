Kelly praise for Rams best display

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly has praised his side following last Sunday’s thrilling 36-34 victory over Toulouse Olympique in what he describes as ‘the best display of the season’.

The Rams snactched a dramatic last-gasp win thanks to James Glover’s long range penalty goal after the final hooter had sounded and a fourth straight victory all but confirms Dewsbury’s place in the Kingstone Press Championship for next season.

The Rams head to Wakefield’s Belle Vue to tackle Sheffield Eagles this Sunday (kick off 3pm), knowing a point will be enough to secure Championship rugby next season but they are now setting their sights on securing a top four finish and a place in the Shield semi-finals.

Last Sunday was the second time Dewsury had beaten Toulouse at home following their 34-22 successs at Tetley;s Stadium in the regular season.

If Dewsbury were to finish fourth, they could be set for a return trip to France in the semi-finals with Toulouse six points clear of Batley at the top of the Shield.

Speaking after last week’s win, coach Neil Kelly said: “Beating Toulouse a few weeks ago was nice but they were nearly full-strength this time and it was a nip-and-tuck game and for that reason it would be the best victory we have had.

“It wasn’t perfect, they scored more tries than us and we don’t want to concede 30 points every game, but the spirit and character the players showed is the biggest plus I will take out of it.”

Dewsbury could be without influential scrum half Gareth Moore against Sheffield as he was taken off with a shoulder injury in the victory over Toulouse and will be assessed.

With games against Swinton, Batley, Bradford and Oldham to follow, Kelly believes the Rams are capabale of reaching the semi-finals and added: “We are gaining confidence the more we win and the better the teams we beat.

“We will take all the confidence it (last Sunday’s game) gives us, but we’re not getting carried away with ourselves.”

Sheffierld are currently four points above the Rams in third place.

Tickets bought in advance are priced £16 for adults, £12 concessions and £3 for Under-16s by calling 07450 033529 with tickets rising by £2 in price on match day.