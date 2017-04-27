Kelly eyes crucial win over Oldham

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly is eyeing a win against Oldham as his side bid to claw away from the foot of the Kingstone Press Championship.

Sunday’s clash will be the first meeting between the sides this season after the scheduled encounter at Bower Fold was postponed close to kick off due to a waterlogged pitch.

With Dewsbury progressing to the last 16 of the Challenge Cup with an extra time victory over Batley last week, it would appear that a rearranged trip to Oldham will now take place midweek.

Kelly knows the importance of taking points off teams around the Rams and sees the Oldham game as key to achieving the goal of climbing the table.

Kelly said: “Oldham is a bigger game than the cup for me.

“We need to add to the two points we got (on Good Friday).and we need to put ourselves into a position where, after the regular league campaign we are in with a chance of doing well.”

Kelly could hand Sam Day a debut after he joined on a one month loan deal from Featherstone but was cup-tied last week.

Several Rams players also featured against Batley, despite carrying knocks and Kelly will assess their fitness before naming his squad.

The coach added: “My priority is seeing who is fit and getting ready for this weekend against Oldham.

“We had a lot of players busted (against Batley) and I have a lot of admiration for them.

“There is no way Tonks should have gone onto the field but he had to. Brown and Speakman also played with injuries but played really well.

“We are getting players back all the time and I want the players to come back into a squad who are winning.”

Day can play either half-back of hooker and will strengthen Dewsbury’s side for this week’s games against Oldham and the home clash against high flying Halifax on May 7.

Kelly added: “Sam is a good player who will add competition for places and I am pleased that we have been able to bring him on board.”