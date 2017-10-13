KBW fighter Kelly produces impressive stoppage victory on boxing debut

KBW boxer Danny Kelly made an impressive debut last Saturday night when he defeated Tom Josh boxing out of Henry’s Gym in York.

Kelly only took up boxing March but has worked hard over the last six months towards making his debut and he made the perfect start to his career with a stoppage victory.

Kelly, boxing out of his southpaw stance, made an aggressive start to the bout, landing some heavy blows, with Josh attempting to box his way out of trouble in a bid to counter the attacks and get hold of the contest

Kelly kept up the pressure, landing some heavy blows which eventually resulted in the referee stepping in to give Josh a standing eight count.

The start of the second round saw Josh try to take control of the bout, but Kelly did not allow his opponent any restpite, again forcing the pressure and landing some heavy shots.

After landing a right hook followed by a backhand the referee stepped in to again give Josh a second standing eight count.

Kelly pounced on his opponent straight after the resumption and this time the referee had no choice but to stop the fight as the Dewsbury man recorded a second round technical knock-out.

It has been an impressive start to the season for the Savile Town based boxing club, with Mohammed Subhaan winning the Yorkshire belt at 56kg and Dougie Price being called up to take part in England Boxing training camp.

KBW are busy preparing to host their 13th boxing home show, which takes place at the Orchid banqueting hall in Dewsbury tomorrow night (Friday) when some of the club’s brightest talents will be showcasing their skills on the big stage.

The aim of the show is also to raise money for the people of Burma.

Tickets are available from the KBW gym and on the door on fight night.

Saif Cheema, one of the club’s established amateur boxers, has turned professional and will be making his debut in November in Dewsbury with details to be announced shortly.

Cheema’s last amateur bout was on a Dewsbury show in May and he now moved into the paid ranks.