Junior sides in the spotlight for Heavy Woollen ARL finals

Junior Rugby players will get the chance to play at Batley Bulldogs Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the Heavy Woollen ARL play four of their junior finals on the professional stage.

Thornhill Trojans meet Shaw Cross Sharks in the Gary Talbot Under-12s Cup final next Thursday (July 6), kick off 6pm, followed by Batley Boys against Shaw Cross in the Under-13s James Flanagan final at 7pm.

Thursday July 13 sees Mount Pleasant staging Batley Boys and Shaw Cross in the Under-14s Reporter Cup final, with the Sharks targeting a hat-trick of wins, followed by Birtsall Victoria against Dewsbury Moor in the Malcolm Waring Under-15s showpiece final.

n Dewsbury Celtic Under-14s continued their winning run but were made to work hard on their trip to Guiseley.

Celtic took a 12-6 half-time lead as they crossed for tries through winger Ben Hardwick and forward Gabriel Croft, which were both converted by Harry Hargreaves.

Guiseley continued their attacking pressure throughout the second half but despite a fine defensive effort by Celtic they were unable to prevent the home side scoring a second try to level matters.

MoM Alex Tunkara led a terrific effort by the Celtic forwards.

Captain Janeil Simpson took control of the game and in the last five minute he finished a fine fine attacking move with a crossfield kick which Hardwick collected to cross for his second try which sealed a 16-12 victory.