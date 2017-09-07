Injuries forcing Rams coach Kelly’s hand

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly admits injuries to key players have had a big impact on his side losing their last two games.

Dewsbury won five matches on the bounce to secure their Kingstone Press Championship status for next season but have since lost to Swinton Lions and suffered a 38-0 defeat at Batley Bulldogs last Sunday.

Those defeats mean it is highly likely that Dewsbury will face a trip to Toulouse in the Shield semi-finals but Kelly wants the side to finish strongly with group games at home to Bradford Bulls on Sunday followed by a trip to Oldham.

Full-back Josh Guzdek was ruled out for the season after picking up a hand injury against Swinton, while scrum half Gareth Moore has also had a spell on the sidelines.

Kelly said: “That’s not an excuse for losing 38-0 but I have got to maybe look at how I juggle the players positionally.

“We’ve lost a hooker, scrum-half and full-back and I have maybe got to look at the players I have brought in to replace them.

“I thought they could come in and do a good job, but we have got a couple of games to experiment and see how we go leading up to the semi-final.”

Dewsbury go into Sunday’s game against Bradford two points behind Sheffield Eagles.