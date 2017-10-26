Hollands’ delight at securing 12th powerlifting world championship

Ravensthorpe powerlifter Sue Hollands has claimed an incredible 12th World Championships title in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The 65-year-old mum of four and grandma of two travelled to Sweden at the beginning of October to compete in the IPF World Powerlifting Championships.

She competed as an M3 (over 60s) lifter in the 84kg-plus category and battled against an American lifter to take the crown in dramatic style with a final deadlift pull that clinched a 12th world title.

Sue also took the trophy for the best lifter amongst the M3 female lifters and helped the M3 Great Britain team capture the third placed trophy.

On Sue’s return to Dewsbury, she was amazed to discover she had also broken five Commonwealth records during the World Championships — lifting 87.5kg and 92.5 kg on the bench press, 180kg on the squat, 170 kg on the deadlift and 442.5kg total to cap another wonderful competition.

Sue lives in Ravensthorpe and trains at Future Bodies Gym, Morley, where she is coached by Phil Stringer and also trains with the Steelman Powerlifting Club.

Sue was surprised by a visit from her husband, Tony, and son, Luke, who arrived in Sweden on Monday evening, stayed to see her lift on Tuesday morning, then headed off home again after lunch.

Her incredible world title run of successes began in 2002 and apart from missing a couple of years, the titles have continued to flow.

She said: “When I started I didn’t think I would win one world title let alone 12 but I think this one was the hardest.

“It was a tough competition and I was up against an American and it went right down to the very last lift.

“Powerlifting has meant I have visited places I would never have dreamed of going.

“The events in South Africa and India were amazing as they were wonderful places to visit and St Catherines in Canada was also special as it was near Niagara Falls.

“I have competed in Argentina and last year’s World Championships were in Estonia, which was also beautiful.”

Sue, who retired as a primary school teacher three years ago, has no intention of giving up the sport yet and is already focused on her next competition and could still go for a 13th world title in Mongolia next year.

Sue is set to compete at the Yorkshire and North East championships next month followed by the British Masters in January before making a decision whether to tackle the European or World Championships later next year.