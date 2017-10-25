Hemingway departs Rams to join Batley

TOM HEMINGWAY has confirmed he has left Dewsbury Rams to return across the valley and join Batley Bulldogs for the 2018 season.

Half-back or hooker Hemingway joined the Rams in 2014 from Batley and made 56 appearances for Dewsbury, scoring five tries and kicking 58 goals, although he was restricted to just seven games in 2017.

His last appearance for the Rams came in the 64-11 defeat to Hull KR on June 16, while he also featured in the Rams’ 13-12 win over Batley at the Summer Bash in Blackpool.

Hemingway was previously part of Batley’s Championship Grand Final squad of 2013, during which he featured 21 times for the Bulldogs and he returns to Mount Pleasant next season to join Matt Diskin’s squad.

Dewsbury Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are holding a fundraising and end of season get together tomorrow evening (Friday).

The night will feature music from Tom and James and takes place in the Amber Ribbon bar at Tetley’s Stadium between 7.30pm to 11pm and tickets are priced £5.