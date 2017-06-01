Hallett joins Rams as Crookes moves to Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs centre Macauley Hallett has joined Dewsbury Rams on loan until the end of the season, with Jason Crookes moving in the other direction.

Hallett joined Batley at the start of this season from Swinton Lions but his recent appearances have been limited, leading to the switch across the valley.

Hallett will team up witrh another former Batley player, Shaun Squires, who switched from the Bulldogs to Dewsbury last month.

Hallett is relishing the new challenge as Dewsbury attempt to pull clear of the relegation zone and Tweeted: “Happy to have signed for the Rams for the rest of the year. Can’t wait to get out there and enjoy my rugby again.”

Crookes joined Dewsbury in 2015 and is renowned for his tough no nonsense approach.

In another loan deal, Batley’s Brad Hill has joined Championship rivals Oldham for the next month.