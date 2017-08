Have your say

Winger Gareth Potts scorched in for four tries as Dewsbury Rams ran out comfortable 56-8 Championship Shield victors over visitors Rochdale Hornets.

Rams scored 11 tries in total with centre James Glover pushing Potts for top honours with a hat-trick.

Centre Macauley Hallett, substitute Sam Day (2) and full-back Josh Guzdek completed the try rout, with stand-off Paul Sykes adding six conversions.