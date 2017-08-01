Dewsbury Rams’ Championship Shield fixtures revealed

Dewsbury Rams’ complete list of Super 8s Championship Shield fixtures has been revealed.
Rams kick-off the Shield with a home game against Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, August 6 and Dewsbury are at the Tetley’s Stadium again on Sunday, August 13 when they entertain Toulouse Olympique.
Rams are away at Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, August 20 before a home clash with Swinton Lions on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
Dewsbury travel to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for the Heavy Woollen Derby against Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, September 3.
A home game against Bradford Bulls follows on Sunday, September 10, before the Rams end the six-game series with a trip to Bower Fold, Stalybridge, to take on Oldham, on Sunday, September 17.
The four top-ranked teams after all the fixtures have been played will face each other in two Championship Shield semi-finals in a 1v4 and 2v3 format.
The Championship Shield final will be played at the home of the highest ranked team.
