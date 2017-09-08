Dewsbury Moor starlets guide St John Fisher to national glory

Dewsbury Moor’s Under-14 and Under-16 teams, who will tour France next week, will include a number of players who were part of the St John Fisher school teams crowned national champions at Year 8, 10 and 11 over the Wembley Challenge Cup final weekend.

The Dewsbury Moor Under-14s players who were part of the Year 8 St John Fisher winning side were full-back Ruby Enright, hooker Nancy Hirst, centre Gabrielle Akaidere, second row Paige Lister, prop Mia Diskin, winger Tiegan Ramadan and second row Elle Hemingway.

Dewsbury Moor Under-16 players who helped Fisher secure the year 10 title were second row Ellie Frain, full-back Caitlin Beevers, winger Laymeeya Noor, second row Imarni Neagle and centre Chloe Pearson.

The triumphant St John Fisher Year 11 team included Dewsbury Moor players Sian Diskin, Grace Whitehead, Jessica Day and Lacie Bruines.

Dewsbury Moor coach Steve Weston said there are a number of girls that stand out including Mia Diskin, daughter of Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin.

Weston said: “Mia, playing in front row, makes some great runs leading the team by example and is brilliant in defence.”

Catlin Beevers represented St John Fisher in the Year 10 and 11 finals, when she scored a record eight tries in both games to be named national player of the match in both games.

Caitlin is also moving up the grades as a referee and officiated in the boys national and regional finals.

Speaking of the Dewsbury Moor Girls’ tour to France between September 10 to 17, Weston added: “This will be a different environment for the girls to test their skill and abilities, not just playing but living with French families and experiencing another culture is going to be an incredible experience for coaches and players alike.”

n Eleven players from the Shaw Cross Sharks Under-14 girls were also part of winning teams at the Champion Schools Finals in Richmond.

Maddison Hirst, Jessica Woods, Jessica Harrap, Caitlin Carr, Aallisha Rhodes, Aalliyha Rhodes, Caroline Margere, Mia Simpson, Aome Stanley, Ebony Briggs, Hermione Brown and Hannah Mullooly all featured during the finals played over the Wembley weekend.

Nine Sharks players turned out for Outwood Grange Academy from Wakefield, as they beat Castleford Academy 34-12.

Aalliyha Rhodes scored a hat-trick of tries to help Outwood cruise to victory, with Aome Stanley also celebrating a touchdown.

Two players featured for St John Fisher, who beat Castleford Academy 48-16.