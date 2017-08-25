Dewsbury Moor Girls teams embark on historic French exchange

Dewsbury Moor will send two girls teams on a week long French exchange to France between September 10 to 17.

Moor’s Under-14s and Under-16s teams will visit a club in Villeneuve in the south of France when they will live with families of the French girls teams players, experiencing the culture and lifestyle of being a rugby player in France.

During their stay the Moor girls will play games against local teams .

Next year, the girls will then host the French girls in the exchange trip.

The girls have already hosted a number of fundraising activities but are seeking further sponsorship to help ensure their tour is a success.

The team need transport to the airport, along with sponsred T-shirts and hoodies.

They also require a new playing strip which they will donate to the French hosts as a gift before returning home.

The girls have hosted a curry and fun night which raised £600, a bucket collection at Dewsbury Rams raised a further £325, while they have organised a pig race night to further boost funds.

The club have also set up a just giving page for people wanting to donate to the girls tour, whuch can be visited at www.justgiving.com/crowdfundingdewsburymoorgirls.#

Any company interesting in sponsoring the tour can contact Steve Weston on 07375 432888.