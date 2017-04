Dewsbury Celtic slipped to a third defeat in five National Conference Division Three games last Saturday, going down 26-18 at home to Woolston Rovers.

Celtic trailed 12-6 at half-time but could easily have been level after Lewis Martin looked to have scored but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

Celtic trailed 22-18 going into the final five minutes but it was Woolston who grabbed the clinching try late on.

Celtic travel to Stanley Rangers aiming for their second win on Saturday.