Dewsbury Celtic slip to Conference defeat at Stanley

Dewsbury Celtic slipped to a fourth defeat from their six National Conference Division Three outings last Saturday when they lost 41-12 at Stanley Rangers.

Celtic fought back from 12-0 down early on and levelled after 20 minutes through tries from George Senior and Danny Thomas, both converted by Pat Foulstone.

Stanley regained control and built a 28-12 lead by half-time before kicking on further after the break.

Jack Ledger and Liam Crawley crossed for two tries apiece, while Martyn Holland, Liam Grimmett and Lee Alderson also touched down.

Danny Duce landed six goals and Crawley kicked a drop goal for good measure.

Defeat leaves Celtic third-bottom in the table, a point above Oldham St Annes, who have played three games fewer than the Dewsbury side.

The National Conference takes a break for Easter this weekend but returns on April 22 when Celtic will hope to change their fortunes when they welcome Gateshead Storm to Crow Nest Park.