Dewsbury Celtic face nervy end to season in bid to avoid bottom two finish

Dewsbury Celtic have two games remaining to save themselves from having to apply for re-election to the National Conference League after they slipped to a 44-14 defeat against Barrow Island last Saturday.

Celtic are third-bottom in Division Three, level on six points with Stanley Rangers, with one of those sides having to join Waterhead in applying for re-election.

Celtic entertain fourth placed Eastmoor Dragons on Saturday and end the season with a trip another play-off chasing side, Woolston.

Celtic found the going tough on their long trip to Barrow, who had Jake Carter leading the way with two tries and six goals.

Josh Banham crossed twice and Dan Wright, Sam Attard, Tez Nueto and Blain Marwood also scored.

George Senior, Will Copley and Dom Senior replied for Celtic and Paul Foulstone improved one effort but they face an anxious end to the season if they are to avoid slipping into the bottom two.

Stanley’s final two games are at home to bottom side Waterhead and away to Gateshead.

Dewsbury Moor were not in action last week and have slipped to third place.

Leaders West Bowling (34 points) and second placed Stanningley (32) have one game remaining, while Moor (28) have two games to play.

Moor’s final home game is on Saturday against Gateshead Storm, while they finish with a trip to Clock Face Miners on September 30.

Stanningley play their final game of the season at home to eighth placed Clock Face this Saturday when victory will see them secure automatic promotion and consign Moor to the play-offs.

Fifth placed Woolston (26pts) travel to Barrow Island in their final game with Moor targeting a ninth straight league win against Gateshead.

Eastmoor (28 points) lie fourth with a game in hand on Moor and three left to play, starting against Celtic on Saturday.

n Batley Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium will host the RFL Challenge Trophy final between new Division One leaders Hunslet Club Parkside and Premier Division Wigan St Patrick’s this Saturday.