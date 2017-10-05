Child to referee Grand Final

DEWSBURY’S James Child will referee the biggest game of his career on Saturday when he takes charge of the Super League Grand Final between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Child was touch judge for the 2006 Challenge Cup Final and the 2008 Rugby League World Cup Final in Brisbane and was the video referee for this season’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final between Hull FC and Wigan but Saturday will be the first time he has taken charge of a major rugby league game.

Child, who remains an active member of the Dewsbury and Batley Referees Society, admits refereeing the Grand Final will be the biggest moment of his career.

He said: “These are the games that you aspire to work at and Grand Final night is one of the biggest in the calendar. The Match Officials Team has worked so hard this season, on and off the field. The level of detail everyone goes into to improve each week is outstanding, so to be chosen out of a talented group is a real honour.

“This will be the biggest game I have officiated in my career so far and one that I’m looking forward to.”

RFL head of match officials, Steve Ganson, added: “This appointment is a reward for the high level of dedication, commitment and consistent performances shown throughout 2017.”