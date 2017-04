Wakefield Trinity will travel to Dewsbury Rams in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

All sixth round ties will be played over the weekend of May 13 to 14.

The full draw is: Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders; Salford Red Devils v Hull KR; Castleford Tigers v St Helens; Featherstone Rovers v Halifax RLFC; Hull FC v Catalans Dragons; Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity; Swinton Lions v Wigan Warriors; Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings.