Celtic make high flying Stanningley work hard as Moor hopes suffer setback

Dewsbury rivals Celtic and Moor both suffered defeats in National Conference League Division Three last Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic produced a determined display and made high flying Stanningley work hard for their 27-12 victory.

Stanningley were never behind and posted tries from Jack Brier, Ben Ward, Sean Cooper, Jamaine Ruan and Jack Smith.

Logan Pitts landed a goal and a drop goal, while two conversions from Ben Selby secured Stanningley’s ninth win of the season, which keeps them joint top of the table on 18 points with West Bowling after 12 matches, with Eastmoor two behind with a game in hand.

George Senior crossed twice for Celtic tries, which were improved by Tom Halloran and Pat Foulstone but they remain second-bottom with one win and two draws to their name.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons slipped to sixth place after they suffered a 28-18 defeat away to Gateshead Storm.

It was Storm’s third successive victory and they drew level on 14 points with the Maroons. The northeast side also have a game in hand as they look to mount a challenge for a play-off place.

The game was very much in the balance until three minutes from full-time when Moor only trailed 22-18 but Patrick Hargreaves scored a crucial try with Chris Parker Jnr adding his fourth conversion to secure Gateshead a seventh win of the season.

James Pocklington, Thomas Skinner, Stephen Welton and Michael Mitchell crossed earlier for the Storm.

Moor were understrength for the trip as several second teamers were handed the chance to play but the visitors impressed and led 12-4 at hal;f-time.

James Samme, Bartley O’Brien and Jake Bardell all crossed for tries, which were all converted by Jacob Flathers but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Moor will look to get back on track when they return to league action on June 24 as they entertain bottom side Elland.

Moor have slipped four points behind the top two and are two off third placed Eastmoor and Celtic can do them a favour as they travel to fourth placed Ryland Sharks.